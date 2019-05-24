Kylie Jenner Gets Real About 'Divorce' From Jordyn Woods: 'She F**ked Up'

It’s one thing to read about the cheating scandal that almost tore the Kardashian family in two, but it’s another thing to watch it go down, albeit on their heavily edited reality TV show.

For months, “Keeping Up With Kardashians” has been teasing the moment when Khloe Kardashian discovers that her now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

And in a new trailer for an upcoming batch of episodes, we get a peek of the aftershocks of the dual betrayal as the family is left reeling.

While we don’t see Khloe find out about Thompson’s latest bout of infidelity, we do hear a voice that sounds like family friend Larsa Pippen inform the Good American designer that “her legs were like in between his legs.”

Since the news of the cheating scandal broke, Woods has admitted that she did cozy up to the NBA star at an after-party in February where the two shared a brief kiss. She was promptly excommunicated from the family and moved out of Kylie Jenner’s guest house, where she’d been living for months.

The status of Kylie and Woods’ friendship has been under much speculation ever since and in the trailer we see the make up mogul stand in solidarity with her sister.

“She fucked up,” Kylie says to someone in the clip, later telling Khloe, “just know I love you.”

Of course, a tearful Kris Jenner also weighs in, describing the fracture of the best friendship as a “divorce.”

While Khloe has been more candid about her heartbreak, Kylie has kept mostly quiet about the drama, save for shutting down rumors she discounted a Lip Kit collaboration with Woods after the news broke.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” Kylie told The New York Times. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.” Don’t cry for Woods, however, as the model seems to be living her best life. The 21-year-old has since moved into her own apartment and seems to be reaping the benefits of a skyrocketing follower count by promoting a new athleisure line all over Instagram.