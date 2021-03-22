Kylie Jenner Addresses Backlash For GoFundMe Campaign Snafu

Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner addressed on Instagram on Monday the backlash she’s faced after asking her followers to donate money for a makeup stylist’s medical expenses.

After Jenner, 23, learned that an old friend, celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda, had been in a serious accident that required major surgery, she donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe campaign set up for his medical expenses.

Jenner also asked fans to contribute via a now-deleted Instagram story: “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me.”

Considering Jenner’s worth has been estimated at $700 million, many people on social media felt Jenner shouldn’t be asking less fortunate Americans to shell out to help her friend.

On Monday, Jenner posted another Instagram story, this time to “clear up this false narrative” that she’d “asked fans for money and am not paying” her makeup artist’s medical bills.

Jenner said that Rauda is not currently her makeup artist but says she worked with him a few years ago and thinks “he’s the sweetest.”

Jenner said when she heard about her friend’s accident, the GoFundMe post had raised $6,000 toward a $10,000 goal, so she donated $5,000 to help them reach that amount.

She also gave the information about the accident to her followers in case they wanted to help out as well.

Jenner then expressed surprise that her attempt to do a good deed backfired.

“I don’t know how all of this got so twisted,” she lamented but said Rauda’s family “are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers and love towards Sam.”

You can see Jenner’s comments below.

Instagram Kylie Jenner instagram post

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said Jenner had donated $6,000. Her Instagram post said she donated $5,000 after a total of $6,000 had been raised.