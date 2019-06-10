Kylie Jenner Threw A 'Handmaid's Tale'-Themed Party And The Internet Said Nope

Even as “The Handmaid’s Tale” resembles our current political landscape in increasingly disturbing ways, of course Kylie Jenner thought it a good idea to throw a birthday party inspired by the dystopian TV drama.

Over the weekend, in honor of Stassie Karanikolaou ― her best friend not named Jordyn Woods ― the makeup mogul transformed her Hidden Hills, California, home into the authoritarian regime of Gilead, the unyieldingly brutal setting of the Hulu series.

All the guests ― including Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sophia Richie ― were encouraged to don matching handmaid’s costumes (blood red cloaks! white bonnets! political silence!) and sip on beverage selections like “Praise Be vodka” and “Under His Eyes tequila,” which were served by women cosplaying as Marthas, a class of domestic servants in the series.

The third season premiere of “The Handmaid’s Tale” was apparently screened at the function, which also included a lavish sit-down dinner.

In a series of Snapchat posts, Jenner is seen dressed in her handmaid’s finest welcoming guests to the party.

“Praise be, ladies!” she says, referencing a phrase from the series. “Welcome!”

Given that the series and the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood that it’s based on take place in a world where women are repeatedly brutalized and forced to bear children under an oppressive religious patriarchy, perhaps Jenner could’ve brainstormed a better party theme.

The internet wasted no time in dragging Jenner for glamorizing the violence and misogyny in the series, especially at a time when reproductive rights are being rolled back across the country.

Can someone please reassure me that "Kylie Jenner's Handmaid's Tale–Themed Party" is a phrase I hallucinated on this festering grease trap of a hellsite — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 10, 2019

Women's bodies get policed on a daily, some states are trying to ban abortion, yet Kylie Jenner thought a Handmaid's tale theme party was a good idea pic.twitter.com/W80sm0RMpn — Ilke Nackerdien (@ilke_zuleika) June 9, 2019

Not that I had any before but @KylieJenner just lost all of my respect and business. The Handmaids Tale is not a joke or laughing matter. It is about the rape & oppression of women and it is happening right now in America. I have never witnessed this level of ignorance in my life — Leah Michael (@isleahmichael13) June 9, 2019

Because who doesn’t want a birthday party themed in a universe where women are raped, beaten, and forced to have unwanted children. A world where queer women are murdered or forced to undergo female circumcision.



Sounds like a great party to be at.



This is white feminism. https://t.co/RHLxDpjTBn — Raelee Puckett-Sharpless (@raeleejaq) June 10, 2019

Kylie Jenner throwing a Handmaid’s Tale themed party while abortion rights are being systematically rolled back across the US is some Gilead-level bullshit 🙄 — *Actual Dr.* Tabby Price (@tabbymprice) June 9, 2019

Jenner has yet to respond to the backlash, but she has removed any trace of the party from her social media accounts.

The Hulu series is surprisingly popular among the KarJenner clan with Kim Kardashian listing the Emmy-winning drama as one of her favorites after soliciting suggestions from the internet about which TV shows she should watch.

I have been binge watching Handmaid’s Tale. If I have an hour off from work I rush home to watch an episode. It’s soooo good. I’m halfway through season 2 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2018

While this party certainly wasn’t Jenner’s finest hour, she recently spoke out about the controversial Alabama legislation that outlaws virtually all abortions in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Jenner shared a photo on Instagram of the 25 men who helped pass that bill, with the caption “makes me sick,” while also announcing that her boyfriend Travis Scott will donate all the profits from merchandise sales at a recent Alabama concert to various Planned Parenthood organizations.