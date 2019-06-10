Kylie Jenner Threw A 'Handmaid's Tale'-Themed Party And The Internet Said Nope

Even as “The Handmaid’s Tale” resembles our current political landscape in increasingly disturbing ways, of course Kylie Jenner thought it a good idea to throw a birthday party inspired by the dystopian TV drama.
Over the weekend, in honor of Stassie Karanikolaou ― her best friend not named Jordyn Woods ― the makeup mogul transformed her Hidden Hills, California, home into the authoritarian regime of Gilead, the unyieldingly brutal setting of the Hulu series.
All the guests ― including Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sophia Richie ― were encouraged to don matching handmaid’s costumes (blood red cloaks! white bonnets! political silence!) and sip on beverage selections like “Praise Be vodka” and “Under His Eyes tequila,” which were served by women cosplaying as Marthas, a class of domestic servants in the series.
The third season premiere of “The Handmaid’s Tale” was apparently screened at the function, which also included a lavish sit-down dinner.
In a series of Snapchat posts, Jenner is seen dressed in her handmaid’s finest welcoming guests to the party.
“Praise be, ladies!” she says, referencing a phrase from the series. “Welcome!”
Given that the series and the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood that it’s based on take place in a world where women are repeatedly brutalized and forced to bear children under an oppressive religious patriarchy, perhaps Jenner could’ve brainstormed a better party theme.
The internet wasted no time in dragging Jenner for glamorizing the violence and misogyny in the series, especially at a time when reproductive rights are being rolled back across the country.
Jenner has yet to respond to the backlash, but she has removed any trace of the party from her social media accounts.
The Hulu series is surprisingly popular among the KarJenner clan with Kim Kardashian listing the Emmy-winning drama as one of her favorites after soliciting suggestions from the internet about which TV shows she should watch.
While this party certainly wasn’t Jenner’s finest hour, she recently spoke out about the controversial Alabama legislation that outlaws virtually all abortions in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Jenner shared a photo on Instagram of the 25 men who helped pass that bill, with the caption “makes me sick,” while also announcing that her boyfriend Travis Scott will donate all the profits from merchandise sales at a recent Alabama concert to various Planned Parenthood organizations.