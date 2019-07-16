Kylie Jenner Posts Emotional Instagram: 'I've Struggled With Anxiety My Whole Life'

Kylie Jenner took a moment to reflect on her friendships, “strength” and her struggles with anxiety in a heartfelt Instagram post she shared on Monday.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength,” wrote the youngest of the KarJenner clan. “Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was likely referencing Jordyn Woods, the former best friend she has since fallen out with.

Jenner then explained that she got a tattoo featuring the word “sanity” to “remind myself everyday to keep it” and said she’s “struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life.” She added that after the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott, she “dealt with all the internal ups and downs.”

“I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface,” she explained.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul implored fans to “be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go” and said everyone is “capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves.”

Just hours later, Jenner shifted gears back to her usual posts ― with one dedicated to her skin care line, Kylie Skin, and another featuring herself in a bikini holding her daughter.

Jenner previously discussed grappling with anxiety in an interview with Complex in 2016: “I used to have a lot of anxiety. I never went out. If I tried to go to the movies or something, I would stop breathing in the middle and just cry. I’m surprised there aren’t videos of me out there. I felt super trapped, like everybody was watching me. I felt like everyone was hating on me.”

Jenner said her mother Kris helped her through those times: “I learned to slow down everything, focus on things that I love, and say no to things I didn’t want to do. I used to [agree] to do everything, but when I started taking control of my life again, I felt better.”