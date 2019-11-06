Twitter Users Slam Kylie Jenner For Driving While Filming Instagram Stories

Avid watchers of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Stories have noticed that the billionaire beauty mogul has a pattern of filming herself while driving, and they’re not too happy about it.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old was driving in her Bugatti while taking videos for her Instagram. She appeared to be en route to see her mother, Kris Jenner, to celebrate her 64th birthday.

As it’s not the first time Jenner has documented herself using her phone while driving, many people on Twitter were upset about the reality star’s unsafe behavior.

Kylie Jenner recording and posting Instagram videos WHILE DRIVING sure is a good influence 🙄 come on, girl. You've got a big audience... — spastic (@erikaroshin) November 6, 2019

How does Kylie Jenner get away with posting videos of her posing in her designer car WHILST driving to her 150 million followers and not get arrested? Like I’m sure if Steve from Birkenhead North did the same he’d be getting sent to court... 🙃 — 🍁🍄🍂 Alice 🍂🍄🍁 (@Alliicceee) November 6, 2019

why does kylie jenner constantly take videos of herself driving??? does she genuinely think it makes her look cool because all i see is an immature girl with no consideration for the people she’s putting in danger — stef (@StephanieFJones) November 5, 2019

Why is kylie Jenner always filming on her phone whilst driving ¿¿? — 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐬🦋 (@cerys_jackson) November 6, 2019

Someone needs to stop Kylie Jenner from videoing for stories while driving 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄 — Soph Hearts 💞 (@sophhearts) November 6, 2019

Laws pertaining to using your phone behind the wheel vary from state to state, but it is illegal in California, where Jenner lives.

California law says “drivers can’t hold or operate a cellphone for any reason, except for functions that require only ‘the motion of a single swipe or tap of the driver’s finger,’ and only if the phone is mounted on the windshield or dashboard.”