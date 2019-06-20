Kylie Jenner Shares What She Said To Jordyn Woods After Tristan Thompson Scandal Broke

Shortly after rumors began flying that Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods hooked up in February, the Kardashian-Jenner clan sought information from various friends and family members.
Kylie Jenner just went to the source: Woods.
The beauty mogul called her then-best friend to figure out if she’d actually had sexual relations with her sister Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, who is the father of Khloe’s child, True. And Jenner didn’t mince words.
“I called her and she didn’t really say anything. She was just like, you know, crying the whole time,” Jenner said in a new “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” preview of Sunday’s forthcoming episode on E!
“And I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face,’” the 21-year-old added.
Jenner also told Woods that she broke the Kardashian-Jenners’ cardinal rule: Never go against the family.
“I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about. Like, ‘You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloé, not me,’” Jenner said.
She further explained that Woods “Could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that’s when it’s a problem.”
After the allegations surfaced, Woods moved out of Jenner’s home, and it seemed their friendship was officially over. But despite the dispute, Woods later said that she’ll “always” have love for her former childhood bestie.
It seems that sentiment remains true, as the two were recently spotted out together at a nightclub and even smiled and spoke to each other in the VIP area.
Maybe there’s hope for reconciliation after all (if Kris Jenner and E! have anything to do with it).