Kylie Jenner Shares What She Said To Jordyn Woods After Tristan Thompson Scandal Broke

After the allegations surfaced, Woods moved out of Jenner’s home, and it seemed their friendship was officially over. But despite the dispute, Woods later said that she’ll “always” have love for her former childhood bestie.

It seems that sentiment remains true, as the two were recently spotted out together at a nightclub and even smiled and spoke to each other in the VIP area.

Maybe there’s hope for reconciliation after all (if Kris Jenner and E! have anything to do with it).