Kylie Jenner Spills On Jordyn Woods Cheating Drama: Everything Changed 'Overnight'

Kylie Jenner shared a bit about where she stands with former BFF Jordyn Woods, years after the duo’s relationship was fractured when Woods kissed Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

During part two of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion, which aired this weekend, both Kardashian and Jenner addressed their relationships with Woods. For years, Woods and Jenner were seemingly inseparable, often seen out on the town together or posting about each other on social media.

That all changed in 2019, when it was discovered that Woods and Thompson had an intimate moment together when Kardashian and Jenner weren’t around. Woods later apologized, admitting on an episode of “Red Table Talk” that she “wasn’t thinking right” and taking “full responsibility for that.” She insisted she never gave Thompson a lap dance or made out with him.

Woods has not been seen hanging out with any member of the KarJenner clan since.

Asked by reunion host Andy Cohen whether she forgives Woods, Kardashian said she has no “grudge against Jordyn.”

“I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties,” she said, adding she couldn’t have forgiven Thompson (whom she’s back together and co-parenting their daughter True with) without forgiving Woods as well.

Kardashian also said it’s “up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn.” She added that she never got a personal apology from Woods.

As for Jenner, the aftermath of what happened with Woods hit her hard.

“Jordyn and I did have a talk after that. When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me,” she said, per E! News.

Kardashian pushed back on a critic earlier this year who asked her on social media: “So... is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordan again?”

In response, Kardashian declared: “I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with.”

She insisted Jenner “is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do” and “that means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!!”