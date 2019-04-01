Kylie Jenner Breaks Her Silence On Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

The lip kit queen has finally spoken.

Kylie Jenner, who had been mum since the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal rocked her family in February, finally spoke out about her former best friend’s reported fling with her sister’s former boyfriend.

Jenner, in a New York Times interview published Saturday, talked about her Lip Kit collaboration with Woods, and the deeply discounted price for the product announced shortly after the scandal erupted. But Jenner said the timing wasn’t on purpose.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” she said, telling the Times that she called an employee right after she saw the discounted price.

“Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale,” Jenner added.

Walik Goshorn / MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx Jenner and Woods at an Alexander Wang fashion show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2016.

While the youngest of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” sisters didn’t get into the nitty-gritty of what happened between Woods and Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Woods has confirmed what did go down in February.

The famous former best friend spoke to Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” in March. She acknowledged she had kissed Thompson, but said that was it.

“I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves and get caught up in the moment,” Woods said.

“Because there’s so much history involved, I wasn’t thinking right. I take full responsibility for that,” Woods added.

Jerritt Clark via Getty Images Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian at his birthday celebrations at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Thompson, who shares a daughter with Khloe Kardashian, cheated previously, just days before she gave birth to their first child. The Daily Mail obtained video showing Thompson getting close with a woman at a rooftop bar in April 2018, before later heading to a hotel together. Footage also emerged of the NBA player kissing two women in Washington, D.C., in October.

It appears Season 16 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” centers around Khloe and Tristan’s drama. The reality star speaks out about the scandal in a new trailer for the show.