Kylie Jenner named names when Vanity Fair Italia asked about the sister she had “the least in common with” and, well, at least she didn’t call someone “the least exciting to look at.”

“Without a doubt Kendall,” Kylie confessed in the article, published on Wednesday. “You know what they say though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us.”

While viewers of the family’s reality shows are familiar with the differences between the two Jenner sisters, Kylie had a surprising answer when she named Kim Kardashian as her favorite sister ― for now.

“Kim has changed so much recently,” she said. “We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”

Kylie might’ve been alluding to both of the sisters going through breakups, as she recently reportedly split from rapper Travis Scott, whom she shares two children with. Kim finally settled her divorce from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in November 2022.

While Kim will likely be happy with Kylie’s flattering answers, Kendall may be a bit less understanding.