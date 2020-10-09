Kendall And Kylie Jenner Throw Down In Super Physical Fight Over Carpooling

Kendall and Kylie Jenner sparred over carpooling on Thursday night’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” morphing the E! hit into something resembling a WWE brawl once again.

The fight took place in Palm Springs, California, where the Kardashian-Jenner clan has a residence that various family members often escape to for downtime.

As all the sisters, accompanied by momager Kris Jenner and her longtime love, Corey Gamble, got ready for a night out, Kendall and Kylie exchanged words over a stolen outfit.

Kendall, who’d requested an outfit that Kourtney later lent to Kylie, expressed anger that “everyone” in the family always bows down to her younger sister.

“Oh, like you deserved the outfit more?” Kylie said to Kendall. “Whatever you’re a hater and you’re not going to ruin my fucking night. I’m having a good time.”

“You ruined my fucking night so I can do whatever the fuck I want to” Kendall yelled back as her sister ignored her and started to dance.

Things didn’t get any better as the night carried on and the family went out. Kendall decided to hitch a ride back to Los Angeles with Gamble and Kylie, who are quite close, and things went south ― fast.

Kendall mistakenly believed that the car would drop her off at her residence and Kylie quickly corrected her.

“Why would I drop you home, Kendall? I’m not gonna drive through the city to drop you home,” she said, later adding, “No one promised to take you home.”

When Kendall was on the phone with Kourtney, Gamble tried to tell Kendall they could get her another car, but she said she’s “not getting in a fucking random” car by herself.

Kim stepped in to get her team to go and pick up Kendall, while screaming continued on the call and Gamble could be heard telling the sisters to stop.

Kendall yelled at Kylie for putting her heel “into my fucking neck” and accused Gamble of saying “fuck you” to her, while Kylie said that her older sister “fucking slapped” her first.

Mike Coppola/MG19 via Getty Images Kendall and Kylie during happier times.

The car eventually dropped off Kendall, as the other car ― containing Kendall’s older sisters and mom Kris, came back to rescue her.

“I will never speak to Kylie ever again,” Kendall said after the incident, adding that she became hysterical when Gamble reportedly cursed at her and then Kylie denied it happened.

“She smacked me, not hard. She smacked me or something. I came back at her and smacked her in the face and then she took her heel and put it into my neck,” Kendall said, her voice trembling, as she said she then started to kick her sister back.

“The fact that my sister ― my blood ― was reacting that way, it’s so upsetting,” the model added.

The fight is the second extremely physical brawl to take place on the show in recent years, as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian made headlines last year for kicking and punching each other in front of sister Khloe.

KUWTK/E!

Kim and Kourtney’s fight, which aired earlier this year, was even more violent than what viewers saw on TV, the Skims founder told Jimmy Fallon on his show in March.

“I was bleeding, so you didn’t really get to see that detail,” Kim said, “but when I looked down at my arm and I saw that she had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back. I just went over and slapped her back.” The episode was so violent, it halted TV production on “KUWTK” so that everyone could cool off. The KKW Beauty businesswoman put most of the blame on her sister. “I feel like it’s been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn’t really want to film anymore,” Kim told Fallon at the time. “She’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, ‘OK, guys, I’m not gonna film,’ but she would come to work with an attitude everyday and kind of take it out on everyone, from crew to us, and wouldn’t really make that decision.”

Perhaps a crossover with “Total Divas” is in order before “KUWTK” comes to an end next year.