Kylie Jenner Opened Up About Her Rocky Relationship With Kendall After Jennifer Lawrence Noted How 'Different' They Are

In a brand new interview, Kylie Jenner opened up about her rocky relationship with her sister Kendall Jenner, and how they’ve gotten closer over the years.
If you’re a long-time viewer of the Kardashians’ different reality shows, you’ll know that the youngest sisters of the clan haven’t always seen eye to eye.
Aged just nine and eleven when "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" began filming, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have had the majority of their lives caught on camera — including some of their biggest fights.
From pulling hair and play-fighting as kids, to brutal arguments over friends and clothes in their teens, Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s sibling relationship has been anything but harmonious over the years.
In fact, their dramatic physical altercations weren’t only reserved for their childhood years, with the sisters coming to blows as recently as 2020 — all because Kylie Jenner wore an outfit Kendall Jenner had been planning to wear first.
So, like any true Kardashian super-fan, Jennifer Lawrence made a point of quizzing Kylie Jenner on her and Kendall Jenner’s turbulent relationship in a new chat for Interview magazine.
“You and me are Leos,” Lawrence said of herself and Kylie Jenner, who were both born in August. “We’re happy, excited golden retrievers. And Kendall, of course, is a Scorpio like our mother, Kris.”
Digging deeper into their contrasting personalities, Lawrence asked Kylie Jenner about the things that bring her and Kendall Jenner closer and the differences “that are more difficult to navigate.”
In response, Kylie Jenner said that Kendall Jenner’s bond with her five-year-old daughter has been something that’s made their relationship stronger since she became a mom in 2018.
“Her bonding with Stormi has brought us closer,” she said, adding: “We both have this strong presence and personality, but that’s not a bad thing.”
You might recall that in their earlier years in the spotlight, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were deeply intertwined by their brands and businesses, sharing everything from clothing lines to an entire novel.
Today, however, the pair have carved out totally separate spaces for themselves when it comes to their ventures — with Kendall Jenner focused on modeling alongside her 818 Tequila brand, while Kylie Jenner keeps busy in the world of cosmetics, and more recently, fashion.
In agreement, Kylie Jenner responded by saying that she and Kendall Jenner are “so different between our style and our personality” — which has perhaps come in handy when it comes to their relationship away from the family businesses.
Back in February, Kylie Jenner confessed that she and Kendall Jenner have the “least in common” when it comes to their family, telling Vanity Fair: “You know what they say though? Opposites attract.”
“It’s hard to find people who understand your life,” the mom of two said. “It’s such a rare thing that we’re all going through in this business and with fame, so to have each other to lean on has been really important and the reason why I’ve been able to stay humble.”
You can read Jennifer and Kylie’s full interview here.