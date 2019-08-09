Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Get Drunk And Do Their Makeup

"Get Ready with Me" video

"Get Ready with Me" video

"Get Ready with Me" video

The entire Kardashian family is an embarrassment of riches ― about $1 billion where Kylie Jenner is concerned ― and thanks to a collective 18 shots of tequila, so is this drunk makeup tutorial she uploaded with sister Khloe Kardashian.

The reality TV stars broke out some bottles of Don Julio 1942 for a particularly messy “Get Ready with Me” video posted Thursday on YouTube. The two get Kris Jenner levels of lit, painting their faces with Kylie’s new ― pause for shock ― money-themed Birthday Collection.

The 20-minute video starts off well enough with Khloe taking her first shot in the parking garage at Kylie’s makeup headquarters in Calabasas, California, despite her fears of not being able to “keep up with you young hos.”

"Get Ready with Me" video

The duo head into the studio, where the real fun (and drinking) begins, as they try their hardest to pull together makeup looks sans glam squads or sober thoughts.

"Get Ready with Me" video

"Get Ready with Me" video

Throughout the video, the two hilariously attempt to recruit various family members and friends, including sister Kim Kardashian and BFF Malika Haqq, to join them. Almost everybody declines the invite, including mom Kris Jenner.

“You guys are drunky monkeys, but I love it,” the presumably proud momager tells her daughters over the phone.

Thankfully, Corey Gamble, Kris’ longtime boyfriend, and Sofia Richie, who just so happens to be dating Scott Disick, have some free time in their schedules and arrive just in time for the sisters’ final looks.

"Get Ready with Me" video

And in case you’re concerned, both got home safely to live and drink another day.

"Get Ready with Me" video

Watch the full video below.