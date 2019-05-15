We Didn't Ask Kylie Jenner For A Walnut Scrub But She Gave It To Us Anyway

World’s youngest “self-made” billionaire Kylie Jenner is looking to expand her cosmetics empire into the world of skin care, but forgot she has to contend with one minor thing: The internet.

The 21-year-old announced Kylie Skin on Tuesday, telling fans on YouTube and Twitter that she’ll be launching face scrubs, eye cream, serum, and more. While exciting to some, the news that Jenner would be shilling a walnut face scrub didn’t bode well with many skin care fans online.

my secret to a fresh face... #kylieskin walnut face scrub. may 22 pic.twitter.com/MnKpNuJTV3 — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 14, 2019

Jenner’s Kylie Skin Twitter account notes that the walnut scrub will contain fine walnut powder, squalene, glycerin, sodium hyaluronate (a type of hyaluronic acid), ginseng and a blend of fruit extracts.

None of this seems threatening, particularly when Jenner coos in a video for the product that it “really leaves my face feeling super baby soft.” But many people couldn’t help but note that the scrub sounds similar to St. Ives Apricot Scrub. The makers of that scrub were sued in 2017 because, according to plaintiffs in the lawsuit, the crushed walnut powder in the scrub created microscopic tears in their skin, prompting infections and irritation. Additionally, the plaintiffs claimed the scrub was not noncomedogenic, as the label implies.

The suit echoed a lot of online anecdotes from people who have shared horror stories about the scrub causing a plethora of skin issues. Ultimately, the lawsuit was thrown out in December 2018, but not before raising a red flag to many buyers of skin care products to keep an eye out for walnut powder.

The jury is mostly out on whether or not walnut shell scrubs are actually bad for your skin. Prevention interviewed two dermatologists about them and one said that “there is no real data showing that walnut shell powder is any more harmful to the skin than other forms of manual exfoliation. The other added, “It depends on the size of the walnuts and how uniform the particle size is on the walnut that [Jenner’s] using—and the other ingredients.”

Jenner also recommends that her product be used two to three times a week. Exfoliating that much isn’t necessarily horrible advice, but it’s not a one-size fits all sort of thing ― and it depends on how abrasive the exfoliator is that you’re using.

All of that aside, people were flipping out about Kylie Skin’s use of walnuts and they had a lot to say on Twitter:

Kylie Jenner really has the AUDACITY???? To try to sell young girls a.... wal.... wal...... WALNUT scrub?? pic.twitter.com/LLWwqFGz77 — abby haubenstein (@_not2shABBY_) May 14, 2019

Kylie is selling walnut scrub so y'all fuck up your skin and have to buy more Kylie Cosmetics. A capitalistic scam! — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) May 14, 2019

Kylie Jenner: my new skin care line has a walnut scrub

Skin care nerds: pic.twitter.com/IyrKzfIIMX — proof that gill ⎊ has a heart (@lilg540) May 14, 2019

PSA: don’t buy Kylie jenner’s walnut skin scrub. Walnuts and other nuts are too abrasive to exfoliate your face and instead you end up with micro tears on your skin. Which leads to wrinkles and premature aging. — teresa giudice (@drnkbleachdaily) May 12, 2019

kylie’s skincare shit looks awful. a walnut scrub? 3 times a week? that bich is nuts — SAINTIANA (@rivermoon98) May 14, 2019

If you really believe that Kylie Jenner’s skin looks the way it does from using her new skincare line, then you deserve the consequences of a walnut face scrub — Glitter Titties (@kelli_michelle7) May 13, 2019

In light of all this Kylie nonsense with this walnut scrub, here is why you don’t use walnut scrubs. Walnut shells are ground up and you rub them against your skin. But watch the texture of the. Compare it to whole nutmeg. pic.twitter.com/1K09kASYNF — Dani Thee Stallion 🇹🇹 (@thedandadaburke) May 14, 2019

A WALNUT FACE SCRUB?! Why is Kylie trying to destroy our skin omfg pic.twitter.com/5QRjVBH5YG — Katie ☀️ (@WizzKhaleesi) May 12, 2019

Walnut Face Scrub!!!!!!!!!! In 2019!!! — Amy Wood (@amy_wood) May 14, 2019

Walnut face scrub



The TL: pic.twitter.com/5GUdkl3FTZ — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) May 15, 2019

Kinda shocked Kylie’s scrub is a walnut scrub. That sounds so 2013 right? Lmao I don’t mean it in a bad way but aren’t those types of scrubs too abrasive for the skin? Don’t they cause like tiny scratches? I feel like I don’t see them anymore pic.twitter.com/OWj6z14ZAH — Kathleen Lights (@KathleenLights1) May 15, 2019