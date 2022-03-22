Kylie Jenner Says She And Travis Scott Have Changed Their Baby Son's Name

Kylie Jenner’s infant son no longer goes by Wolf, the reality star said Monday, several weeks after his Feb. 2 birth.

In an announcement on her Instagram story, Jenner revealed that she and partner Travis Scott had a change of heart.

Advertisement

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie Jenner, who made the name change announcement on Monday, has two children with rapper Travis Scott. Instagram

Jenner, who also has a 4-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Scott, didn’t reveal the baby’s new name.

Scott’s legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, so both kids have Webster for their last name. But Wolf, whose original first name was announced about a week after his birth, isn’t Wolf anymore.

On Monday his mom posted a YouTube salute to the lad, culminating in his birth. “What’s up boy! What’s up big boy,” Scott exclaims before the baby can be heard crying.