Kylie Jenner says that when she was younger, she would reveal her true personality on social media. But now, fans are just keeping up with a character.
The 23-year-old beauty mogul and possible billionaire described why she shifted away from showing her real self in a new Halloween makeup tutorial recorded for James Charles’ YouTube channel.
“I think that I showed my true personality for so long ago on Vine and when I first started Instagram,” she told Charles in the video released Tuesday.
“When people used to say really mean things about how I really am and my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than like almost playing a character,” Jenner said, describing why she stopped “showing people everything” as she got “bigger and bigger.”
“I just started doing a little less, which is sad,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said. “It makes me sad.”
Of course, her close friends and family know who the real Kylie is.
Charles said that Jenner is “so fun”: “Every time you walk in the room, it’s instant laughs. You’re always cracking jokes and nice to everybody and stuff. But I feel like from obviously being online, a lot of people don’t know like how cool you actually are.”
“You saying that ― that’s a bigger compliment to me,” Jenner answered. “But it’s something that is so sacred.”
While the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said she wants to make more of an effort to be her true self on her YouTube channel (which makes sense as the family’s E! show is ending next year), we have recently seen a few “real” Kylie moments.
From this “rise and shine” line last year:
To these Instagram reenactments of old Kardashian clips:
And who can forget this recent “Kourtney, what the fuck are you doing” moment from “KUWTK”:
Maybe Jenner will return to her real self sooner than we think.
