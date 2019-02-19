Kylie Jenner insists she’s never gotten major plastic surgery, despite constant speculation about her changing look.

In an interview with Paper magazine, the beauty mogul addressed the rampant rumors. “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she said.

“I’m terrified. I would never,” she added.

Instead, Jenner attributed the facial features that sparked the speculation swirling about her to, among other items, fillers.

The rumor-mongers “don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do,” she said. Of fillers, she said, “I’m not denying that.”

Injectable dermal fillers “can plump thin lips, enhance shallow contours, soften facial creases [and] remove wrinkles,” according to the website for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Jenner previously has talked about using makeup to over-line her lips while also issuing the plastic surgery denial.

“I haven’t had plastic surgery. I’ve never been under the knife,” she told Grazia magazine in 2015. “People flashback to pictures of me when I was 12 and say ‘Kylie’s so different,’ but how can I look the same from 12 to 18?’”

She eventually came clean about using lip filler on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2015.

“I have temporary lip fillers, it’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do,” she said at the time.

“I’m just not ready to talk to reporters about my lips yet because everyone always picks us apart,” Jenner added. “I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

Also in 2015, she opened up about her lips in an interview with the New York Times.