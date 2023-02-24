Kylie Jenner Opens Up About 'Very Difficult' Bouts Of Postpartum Depression

Kylie Jenner got candid about dealing with postpartum depression after the birth of her children: Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder told Vanity Fair Italia in an interview published on Wednesday that the first time she dealt with it “was very difficult,” but she found it to be “more manageable” after birthing her second child.

The reality TV star advised women “not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest” when asked to lend some advice to those facing postpartum depression.

“Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful,” Jenner said, adding that “in those moments, you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same.”

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

“That’s not true,” Jenner continued in describing her experience. “The hormones, the emotions at that stage, are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well.”

The 25-year-old previously revealed that her postpartum journey after she gave birth to her son had “not been easy.”

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s just crazy,” Jenner said last year after welcoming her second child with rapper Travis Scott.