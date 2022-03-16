Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Her Postpartum Journey: It 'Has Not Been Easy'

Kylie Jenner isn’t keeping up with the Kardashians anymore, but she’s still trying to keep it real with her followers six weeks after giving birth to her second child, a son named Wolf.

The reality star, who shares Wolf with rapper Travis Scott, opened up about her postpartum journey in a series of Instagram stories on Monday.

“I just wanna say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Jenner said. “It’s very hard. This experience for me ― personally ― has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s just crazy,” continued Jenner, a model who founded Kylie Cosmetics. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that ... for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us. But it hasn’t been easy on me either. It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles premiere with their daughter, Stormi, on Aug. 27, 2019, in Santa Monica. Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images

“It’s okay not to be okay,” Jenner concluded. “Once I realized that ― I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. And we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back ― not even physically, just mentally ― after birth.”

Jenner, who has notoriously been private about both of her pregnancies, gave birth to Wolf Webster on Feb. 2. Jenner and Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, also share a daughter, Stormi, now 4.

