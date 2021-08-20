Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Her Second Child: Reports

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expanding her empire with baby number two.

The news comes a little more than three years after the youngest of the KarJenner klan casually announced she had given birth to her daughter Stormi Webster, now 3. People, Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly reported on Friday that Jenner was pregnant again, citing “sources.”

Stormi’s father is rapper Travis Scott, Jenner’s on-again, off-again flame. He is rumored to be the father of baby number two.

Fans had been speculating about Jenner being pregnant again on TikTok and Twitter, sharing comprehensive videos detailing their theories about the lengths the 24-year-old has gone to hide the news.

why am i so obsessed with this conspiracy theory that kylie jenner is pregnant — vic :)! (@hsmyonlyangel) August 12, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner prompted plenty of rumors on Friday when she revealed to fans that her 19th grandkid is “in the oven.” TMZ reported later that Jenner had been talking about her son Burt, and his wife, Valerie, who are expecting their third child together.

“I stayed in my house and around my neighborhood and then towards the end, there would be helicopters every day, I couldn’t even leave my [house]. I couldn’t even go outside, ’cause they would be shooting all my deliveries,” she said. “I remember people thought [a delivery] was a crib, but it was, like, this piece of furniture showing up at my house... So I didn’t even leave.”

She went on to say she chose to keep the pregnancy quiet because she felt she had already “shared so much of her life” with the world. “I was also really young when I got pregnant. And it was just a lot for me, personally,” said Jenner, who was 20 at the time of her first pregnancy. “I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have, you know, everyone’s opinions. I think it was just something that I need to go through by myself. So I just decided to not even deal with that.”