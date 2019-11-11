Kylie Jenner Promises She's Not Going To Sue You Over 'Rise And Shine'

Fear not legal repercussions from the KarJenner clan’s army of attorneys, because “rise and shine” is a rallying cry for everyone.

In case you haven’t been waking up your roommate, significant other or furry friend with the phrase made popular by Kylie Jenner, the makeup mogul inadvertently turned herself into a meme last month, when she woke up her daughter Stormi by singing “rise and shine” in a video tour of her office.

Jenner, of course, moved to capitalize on the attention, trademarking the saying and releasing her own line of “rise and shine” sweatshirts ― she is Kris Jenner’s daughter, after all. But now Kylie says she has no intent on suing anybody for using the phrase.

Reports circulated last week that a small business owner on Australia’s Gold Coast who has been selling shirts with the saying for years received a cease and desist letter from Jenner’s camp.

“Lies lies lies. Never did this. Wow,” Jenner tweeted on Sunday in response to a tweet about the supposed legal threat.

Jenner went on to emphatically deny that she’s sent any legal warnings related to the viral meme, and encouraged her millions of followers not to “believe everything you read.”

“I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters,” she tweeted. “Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago.”

“There are no law suits, no cease and desist letters,” Jenner added. “Happy Sunday.”

While Stormi herself seemed less than impressed with her mom’s singing chops, Jenner’s older sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, couldn’t resist getting in on the fun.

“We were laughing so hard the other night with her,” Kim said in a recent interview about the viral moment. “Like, how did this become a thing? This is so funny to us. All the memes they were making.”

“It’s so stupid funny,” Khloe added.

Kourtney revealed that she wakes up her 4-year-old son Reign the same way each morning.

Now, let’s say it all together: “Hrrrrrriiiise and shine.”