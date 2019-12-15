Kylie Jenner Performs 'Rise And Shine' Live, Crowd Absolutely Loses It

Rich Fury via Getty Images Kylie Jenner attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" in August 2019.

As the sun sets on 2019, it’s time to “rise and shine” one last time with the year’s most unexpected pop star: Kylie Jenner.

The make up mogul could practically sneeze and make money, so, of course, the same rules applied to her singing after a viral clip of Jenner waking up her baby daughter with the phrase became an internet phenomenon.

“Rise and shine” memes, sweatshirts and dance remixes were born, with the reality star capitalizing on the fun as a KarJenner is wont to do. But now she’s graced us with her first live performance with a little convincing from fellow vocalist, Justin Bieber.

The “Sorry” singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, hosted a charity art auction in Los Angeles on Friday night that benefitted LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts. Besides Kylie, the star-studded guest list included her mother, Kris Jenner; the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble; and Jaden Smith.

Bieber sang some stripped-down versions of his hits, including “Never Say Never” with Jaden Smith, and then a cover of “Rise and Shine” before asking Jenner herself to bless the crowd with an original performance.

And so she did, walking up to the mic with a drink in hand before delivering her first live performance of the meme.

Naturally, the crowd absolutely lost it — everybody burst into applause and cheers, and Bieber jumped on Smith, as if Jenner had just announced that she’d gifted everyone in the room a minivan, Oprah-style.

“Rise and Shine” by Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber, the duet I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/XsQ9GYZim6 — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) December 14, 2019

Jenner seems to have a sense of humor about the viral meme and shot down reports that she planned to sue people for using the phrase last month.

“I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters,” Jenner tweeted. “Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago.”

Honestly, if we keep this enthusiasm up for Jenner’s singing career, we could get an album in 2020.