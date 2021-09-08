Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 In Emotional Video

Stormi Webster’s parents have confirmed that they are in fact welcoming baby No. 2.

Reports cropped up last month that Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott were expecting, but the couple has remained mum for weeks.

On Tuesday, that all changed when Jenner posted an emotional video on Instagram featuring her pregnant stomach, a positive pregnancy test and her family reacting to the exciting news.

Both Jenner and on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott are seen in the video at an ultrasound appointment alongside their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

In response to the video, many of the KarJenner family appeared in the comments to share their well wishes and happiness for the new baby.

Older sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian remarked that they “can’t handle it” and were “Crying!!!!” respectively, while Kourtney Kardashian called the video “so beautiful my blessed angel sister.” Khloe Kardashian commented a few times, once with emoji and another saying: “Awwwww.”

Jenner is notorious for keeping her pregnancies under the radar, so it’s not surprising she waited until others broke the news before she did. In 2018, she only confirmed she was pregnant after she had given birth to her daughter. At the time, she did so with a statement and also an accompanying video.

The mogul has not given fans any additional details about her second child, including the baby’s gender or due date.