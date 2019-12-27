Kylie Jenner Gets Heat For Diamond Ring Christmas Gift To Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s daughter got some of the biggest ― and shiniest ― gifts this Christmas, and people were stunned about about one in particular.
Earlier this week, the lipstick mogul shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, wearing a sizable diamond ring on her Instagram story.
The response to the over-the-top gift was mixed on Twitter, with most fans expressing their disbelief that the toddler received actual diamonds for the holiday.
Jenner’s glitzy offering to her daughter came on the heels of the child being given a mini mansion from her grandmother Kris Jenner.
The small house came complete with a bedroom, kitchen, dining table, a loft, balcony and patio.
