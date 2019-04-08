Kylie Jenner Applauded On Social Media For Learning To Style Daughter Stormi's Hair

Fans of Kylie Jenner have exploded with praise for her efforts in learning how to style her daughter Stormi’s hair.
The “Life of Kylie” star posted videos on her Instagram story over the weekend of herself carefully styling the hair of the 1-year-old child she has with rapper Travis Scott.
“I love doing her hair. I’m not the best. But I love learning,” said Jenner in the first clip. “Some of my favorite memories are of my mom doing my hair.”
The 21-year-old went on to say that she “can’t wait till [Stormi’s] hair is long enough to all fit in the pony. Gotta make it work for now.”
In response to the videos, fans on Twitter couldn’t help but show appreciation for Jenner’s handling of Stormi’s natural hair:
The praise for Jenner is particularly notable after the controversy that surrounded Kim Kardashian West when she attempted to do her daughter North’s naturally curly hair.
In addition to getting pushback for asking celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble to teach her how to braid her daughter’s hair on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kardashian West was also lambasted last summer for straightening North’s hair.
“That poor baby’s curl pattern is gonna be all jacked up from the heat damage she’s putting on her hair at a young age,” said one critic on social media.
Kardashian West later told The Hollywood Reporter that North “wanted straight hair and I straightened her hair one time.”