Kylie Jenner Applauded On Social Media For Learning To Style Daughter Stormi's Hair

Fans of Kylie Jenner have exploded with praise for her efforts in learning how to style her daughter Stormi’s hair.

The “Life of Kylie” star posted videos on her Instagram story over the weekend of herself carefully styling the hair of the 1-year-old child she has with rapper Travis Scott.

“I love doing her hair. I’m not the best. But I love learning,” said Jenner in the first clip. “Some of my favorite memories are of my mom doing my hair.”

The 21-year-old went on to say that she “can’t wait till [Stormi’s] hair is long enough to all fit in the pony. Gotta make it work for now.”

In response to the videos, fans on Twitter couldn’t help but show appreciation for Jenner’s handling of Stormi’s natural hair:

I love @KylieJenner insta story of her combing Stormi hair. Yess sis lay them edges and moisturize them curls!! And enjoy her letting you do her hair while it last lol — Milf Milkshake (@_Jaydaaaaa) April 7, 2019

I love that Kylie is learning to do stormi’s hair on her own. And even admits that she isn’t the best but is willing to learn. Case y’all know some yt mothers be doing the bare minimum when it comes to styling their mixed babies hair smh — Dassa🌼 (@its_dassa) April 7, 2019

The fact that Kylie lays Stormi’s edges makes me happy lowkey.. — Sydney (@sydneyahudson) April 7, 2019

Kylie taking an interest in combing Stormi’s hair AND laying the edges really warms my heart! Can’t have her brown baby out here looking wild, love it. — ciara.🌶 (@cforciara) April 7, 2019

Watching Kylie detangle and moisturize baby Stormi’s hair and then laying out her edges. 😩



That shit was so cute. I really enjoy watching her as a mom. — Tay (@goldentimetay) April 7, 2019

I’m very proud of @kyliejenner learning how to do her mixed race Daughter Stormi’s hair! It grinds my gears when I see mixed babies with their hair not done properly. If you have a baby with kinky or curly hair please learn the basics to properly maintain it. 💕 pic.twitter.com/fblDHjfui7 — ♛ ₳ L E X♀S ♛ (@AlexisLovesMe) April 7, 2019

Miss Kylie Jenner had an edgebrush while she was doing Stormi’s hair. I appreciate the growth, sis. — Ellie 🌙 (@endlessblissx) April 7, 2019

The praise for Jenner is particularly notable after the controversy that surrounded Kim Kardashian West when she attempted to do her daughter North’s naturally curly hair.

In addition to getting pushback for asking celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble to teach her how to braid her daughter’s hair on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kardashian West was also lambasted last summer for straightening North’s hair.

“That poor baby’s curl pattern is gonna be all jacked up from the heat damage she’s putting on her hair at a young age,” said one critic on social media.