The Way Kylie Jenner Woke Up Her Daughter From A Nap Has Become A Hilarious Meme

Kylie Jenner has created a storm of jokes on Twitter.

Last week the 22-year-old reality star and makeup mogul released a video tour on YouTube of her Kylie Cosmetics office.

The tour of her over-the-top space included a champagne vending machine, a bouquet of flowers made out of cash and M&M’s emblazoned with Jenner’s face.

But as extra as the tour was, viewers really latched onto one moment when Jenner shows off her 1-year-old daughter Stormi’s playroom.

Jenner waited until the very end of the video to film the pink-accented room because, as she explained earlier in the video, Stormi was taking a nap.

With that information in mind, Jenner quietly entered the dark room and seemingly woke up Stormi by singing “rise and shine” as she flipped on the lights.

Once the lights were on, it was apparent that Stormi was already awake, presumably because a camera crew had already entered the room and waited in the dark to film the scene.

And so a meme was born:

friend: *sleeping peacefully*



my drunk ass in the middle of the night: pic.twitter.com/7oKY4YX6wY — Char Cherette (@CharCherette) October 15, 2019

my sleep paralysis demon at 3am pic.twitter.com/n80sBiO4bH — thomas 🦇 (@ThomasBeautyy) October 15, 2019

my mom waking me up for school while i was in elementary : pic.twitter.com/BDlXFuhWYb — h e a v e n ✨ (@alessiasjapan) October 14, 2019

Alexa, play “Rise and Shine” by Kylie Jenner. — A N T H O N Y 🦋 (@anthonyxalonso) October 14, 2019

no one:

jesus on the 3rd day: pic.twitter.com/CHTq9LpUWo — jay (@jaasmine_a) October 16, 2019

my anxiety, full bladder, and empty stomach collabing to wake me up at 4 AM pic.twitter.com/DqzQ5jc9ux — christian (@ChristianJC98) October 16, 2019

Shoutout to the camera crew having to stand in the dark waiting for her to come in pic.twitter.com/aibKYLzNRm — Greg James (@gregjames) October 16, 2019

testing out my custom kylie jenner rise and shine alarm ringtone pic.twitter.com/qrxyXTYe3T — K.S.C (@somvorna) October 15, 2019

Ok but do y’all hate me yet pic.twitter.com/W3i6Z6y4CO — lil level up 👻 (@levelupdub) October 16, 2019

On Wednesday, Jenner responded to the meme on Instagram and hinted that she may capitalize on it by releasing “Rise and Shine” products soon.

Hey, you can’t hate on this “self-made” billionaire’s game.