Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's Birthday With Extravagant Party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have celebrated their daughter’s first birthday with an extravagant party, complete with carnival rides and a live performance of “Baby Shark.”
The 21-year-old took her followers on a tour of Stormi Webster’s birthday bash, sharing videos of the festivities at “StormiWorld” on her Instagram story Saturday.
Some Twitter joked that the bill for the party would exceed the cost of their student loans.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter