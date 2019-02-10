Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's Birthday With Extravagant Party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have celebrated their daughter’s first birthday with an extravagant party, complete with carnival rides and a live performance of “Baby Shark.”

The 21-year-old took her followers on a tour of Stormi Webster’s birthday bash, sharing videos of the festivities at “StormiWorld” on her Instagram story Saturday.

I'm not having a kid until I can throw a party like Stormi world. Kylie Jenner went the Fuck out!! pic.twitter.com/ryUDZKx3OL — Chanee Pillay (@Chanee18) February 10, 2019

Some Twitter joked that the bill for the party would exceed the cost of their student loans.

Stormi’s first birthday party probably just cost as much as what I owe in student loans. @KylieJenner please help 🙏🏼😭 — ℓindsℯy (@Lindss_24) February 10, 2019

the fact that kylie jenner probably spent more than 10x the amount of my student loans on her daughters first birthday party........... — e-cig (@erikacivx) February 10, 2019

The cost of Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s first birthday party would pay off my student loan debt. Including whatever I’ll have to take out for post grad. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Madison Albertson. ✨ (@madisonnmaee) February 10, 2019

i’ve never wanted to attend a 1st birthday party so much in my life..@KylieJenner knows how to throw them..shit. — Jordyn (@jordyn_nadel) February 10, 2019

I wish I was invited to Stormi’s birthday party 🥳 @KylieJenner — Nick🙈🙉 (@nick_youngg_) February 10, 2019

kylie jenner’s story has my wallet crying. ugh — ysa 🕊 (@BABYGIRLYSABEL) February 10, 2019