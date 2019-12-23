Kylie Jenner's Daughter's Lavish Christmas Gift Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Stormi Webster is nearly 2 years old, and she already has her first piece of real estate.
Kylie Jenner’s toddler received an opulent early Christmas surprise from her grandmother Kris Jenner ― a small house (which they are calling a playhouse).
The Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul shared a video of the surprise to her YouTube channel, which quickly prompted her daughter’s name to trend on Twitter on Monday afternoon as users boggled over the toddler’s lavish toy mansion.
“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” an emotional Jenner says in the video after her mother reveals the surprise.
Before taking Stormi outside to see her gift, Jenner tells her daughter she has a surprise for her. “Birkin?” the toddler replies, referring to the luxury handbag that retails from around $10,000.
Here’s her first reaction to seeing her new crib, which comes complete with bedroom, kitchen, dining table, a loft, balcony and patio. Oh, and air conditioning.
And here’s Stormi on the balcony of her new baby mansion:
Amused Twitter users coped with their misfortune at not being born a Jenner in the best way they knew how: with memes.