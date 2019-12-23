Kylie Jenner's Daughter's Lavish Christmas Gift Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Stormi Webster is nearly 2 years old, and she already has her first piece of real estate.

Kylie Jenner’s toddler received an opulent early Christmas surprise from her grandmother Kris Jenner ― a small house (which they are calling a playhouse).

The Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul shared a video of the surprise to her YouTube channel, which quickly prompted her daughter’s name to trend on Twitter on Monday afternoon as users boggled over the toddler’s lavish toy mansion.

“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” an emotional Jenner says in the video after her mother reveals the surprise.

Before taking Stormi outside to see her gift, Jenner tells her daughter she has a surprise for her. “Birkin?” the toddler replies, referring to the luxury handbag that retails from around $10,000.

mom ky: i got a big surprise for u!

stormi: b-b-birkin?



ohkay pic.twitter.com/gQwuheAvmB — ジョシュ (@joshocamp) December 23, 2019

Here’s her first reaction to seeing her new crib, which comes complete with bedroom, kitchen, dining table, a loft, balcony and patio. Oh, and air conditioning.

Fuck a playhouse. Stormi got a whole ass mansion for Christmas 😩 pic.twitter.com/KS8jIJygse — The Marcus Cousins (@kadeejraa) December 23, 2019

And here’s Stormi on the balcony of her new baby mansion:

Kylie Jenner / YouTube Stormi Webster, who turns 2 in February, on the balcony of her new playhouse.

Amused Twitter users coped with their misfortune at not being born a Jenner in the best way they knew how: with memes.

Me tryna figure out how to be adopted by Kylie at 21 #stormi pic.twitter.com/mJHfDbytv8 — yagirlll (@yagirlll5) December 23, 2019

Wth @ stormi getting a house for christmas while i’m here like pic.twitter.com/kQqbvGGS5e — amani (@amanisvf) December 23, 2019

Me seeing stormi’s mini house is bigger than my bedroom #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/hYTEyVGDCI — Akifa🦋 (@akifabegum9) December 23, 2019

why the fuck is Stormi's playhouse bigger than my family house pic.twitter.com/DVU5c5A0C0 — ً (@currentsfast) December 23, 2019

Me getting dressed to go to work so I can afford rent when there’s 2 year old Stormi that has a air conditioned two story play house with a balcony pic.twitter.com/MWD20XHOnp — ♏︎ (@vxdhxx) December 23, 2019

Stormi really slammed the door on Kylie.😂 pic.twitter.com/23WUTFcTqR — angel (@ISayThoseThings) December 23, 2019

me looking at stormi's playhouse remembering we live in a society where the rich get richer while we grind hard trying to get a degree in hopes for a better life but just spend the rest of it paying off our mountain of student debt pic.twitter.com/2t0DWGfel9 — nik (@evianwtr) December 23, 2019

kylie: look what i got you for christmas



stormi being only 2: burken?



also stormi: gets a fkn mansion pic.twitter.com/fuVCNtVAIx — ً✰𝐥𝐲𝐧 (@bwlnj) December 23, 2019

Stormi playhouse has wood floors while my actual apartment has carpet..... pic.twitter.com/VDAxNSka5f — Popeyes spokesman (@Lilkennyp_23) December 23, 2019

Stormi when she was expecting a Birkin, but got a mansion instead. pic.twitter.com/0NFb0XHYMR — angel (@ISayThoseThings) December 23, 2019

Stormi’s playhouse vs the playhouse I had pic.twitter.com/SoYqXWt3Z0 — franklin saint. (@kashmirVIII) December 23, 2019