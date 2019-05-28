Kylie Jenner On 15-Month-Old Daughter: 'Stormi Loves Sushi'

Kylie Jenner says her daughter Stormi “loves sushi” and that when the pair goes to Nobu together, “she just loves edamame.”

In a vlog posted by Heather Sanders, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and Sanders enjoyed a sushi dinner while chatting about their eating habits, kids, and more.

Of her 15-month-old child, the 21-year-old said that “Stormi loves sushi,” and then adds: “I don’t feed her anything raw or anything, but she just loves edamame.”

“They’ll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until it’s all gone. She eats all the edamame. She’ll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice,” said the girlfriend of rapper Travis Scott.

Jenner and Scott currently only have one child together, Stormi, but the news of their daughter’s adult eating habits come on the heels of their hinting to the public that they’re trying for baby No. 2.

Last month, the youngest of the KarJenner clan wished the “SICKO MODE” rapper a happy birthday on Instagram by saying that watching him “evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling” and “let’s fuck around and have another baby.”