Kylie And Kris Jenner Recreate Epic Kourtney Kardashian Fight On TikTok

Turns out, much like many people on TikTok while self-isolating, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are also bored in the house and in the house bored.

This week, Kylie Jenner shared a few videos to her page on the platform while she and her family stay home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Fans of her family’s reality TV show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” will likely love one of the videos in particular.

In a scene with matriarch Kris Jenner, Kylie plays sister Kourtney Kardashian opposite Kris’ Scott Disick in a recreation of a now-iconic fight between the two.

The fight between the former couple, seen below, involves Disick asking for Kardashian to have boundaries about when they can talk business. Disick asks at one point, “So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?” To which Kardashian says: “ABCDEFG I have to go.”

“What the heck does ABCDEFG mean?” asks Disick.

“It’s just a phrase I like to use,” explains Kardashian, before laughing and saying: “That means the conversation is over.”

The moment has lived on long after the dissolution of the couple’s relationship and was given a rebirth of sorts on TikTok.

It seems it was only a matter of time before the sound bite, which has been on the platform for more than a month, boomeranged back to the family that originated it.

Here’s Kylie and Kris’ take, which features Kylie improvising and taking a swig of Don Julio:

Kylie did not finish her posting spree this week with just that re-creation, but also shared a video featuring her daughter with rapper Travis Scott, her mother (again), and her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Using the “big head” filter, the result is ... deeply unsettling and we can’t stop watching it.

Can’t wait to see what else Kylie comes up with while at home.