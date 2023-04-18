Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Are Reportedly Dating, And Twitter Reacts

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating, and the rumor pretty much broke the internet.

A source close to the two stars recently told Entertainment Tonight that the beauty mogul and the actor are seeing each other casually.

Advertisement

“It’s not serious,” the source said in an ET story published Monday, “but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

Jenner and Chalamet’s reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment from HuffPost.

Twitter wasted no time at all in reacting to the gossip about the Hollywood duo.

Timothee chalamet waking up and finding out he’s officially dating kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/PxDBTs5VyJ — lee’s pr manager ★ (@planethena) April 17, 2023

me trying to stop kylie jenner on her way to timothee chalamet's house pic.twitter.com/uRwCaBcbEC — zey (@timomuaddib) April 14, 2023

timothée chalamet, travis scott and kylie jenner in the next season of the kardashians pic.twitter.com/UlqJMz8kFM — grace dante roy (@misslefroy) April 14, 2023

Advertisement

Though it’s unclear how Jenner, 25, and Chalamet, 27, might have met, the source hinted to ET that it could be thanks to the beauty mogul’s sister, Kendall Jenner.

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall,” the source said, adding, “so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”

The supposed new couple has yet to make an official public appearance. Jenner was reportedly at the Coachella music festival this weekend, but there were no reports that Chalamet attended.

Jenner and Travis Scott’s on-again, off-again romance was apparently back off early this year after they spent the holidays apart.

Jenner and Scott first went public with their romance at Coachella in April 2017 and share two children — 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 1-year-old son Aire.