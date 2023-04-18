What's Hot

Chris Christie: ‘I Don’t Think Ron DeSantis Is A Conservative’

Will Smith Has The Best Reaction To Watching Daughter Willow Perform At Coachella

Elon Musk Responds To CBC's Label Complaint In Most Childish Way

Here's How Fox News Personalities Will Reportedly Avoid Media Circus Outside Trial

Rat Ambassadors Demonstrate Creatures' Abilities To Help Humans, Wildlife

Could Montana's Effort To Block TikTok Statewide Work?

Oklahoma Sheriff Says Recording Of Officials Discussing Killing Reporters Was Illegal

Trump Calls His Own Former Chief Of Staff 'A Born Loser'

Sept. 29 Marks The End Of An Era For Netflix

Dominion Settles Defamation Suit With Fox News For Half Initial Demand

Dick Durbin Still Hoping For ‘Common Ground’ With GOP For Moving Biden’s Judges

Cannabis Insiders Offer Their 420 Munchie Recommendations

EntertainmentKylie JennerTimothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Are Reportedly Dating, And Twitter Reacts

The reality star was previously linked to rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating, and the rumor pretty much broke the internet.

A source close to the two stars recently told Entertainment Tonight that the beauty mogul and the actor are seeing each other casually.

“It’s not serious,” the source said in an ET story published Monday, “but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

Jenner and Chalamet’s reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment from HuffPost.

Twitter wasted no time at all in reacting to the gossip about the Hollywood duo.

Though it’s unclear how Jenner, 25, and Chalamet, 27, might have met, the source hinted to ET that it could be thanks to the beauty mogul’s sister, Kendall Jenner.

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall,” the source said, adding, “so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”

The supposed new couple has yet to make an official public appearance. Jenner was reportedly at the Coachella music festival this weekend, but there were no reports that Chalamet attended.

Jenner and Travis Scott’s on-again, off-again romance was apparently back off early this year after they spent the holidays apart.

Jenner and Scott first went public with their romance at Coachella in April 2017 and share two children — 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 1-year-old son Aire.

Go To Homepage
Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community