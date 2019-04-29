ENTERTAINMENT

The New Celebrity Gift Is This Massively Over-The-Top Declaration Of Love

Serena Williams, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are buying into it.

What do you get the person that has everything? A billboard, according to the celebrity significant others shelling out for massive public displays of affection. 

Kylie Jenner recently bought her boyfriend and father of her child, rapper Travis Scott, a black and white billboard for his upcoming 28th birthday on April 30. 

“Happy birthday daddy,” the billboard read. “Love Mommy & Stormi XO.” 

The two previously celebrated Scott’s birthday early with an Avengers-themed party that included some insanely elaborate costumes

Kylie Jenner's billboard for Travis Scott's birthday, seen on April 26 in Los Angeles.
Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis great Serena Williams, bought his wife “welcome back” billboards in 2018 when she competed in her first official tennis tournament after giving birth to their daughter, Olympia. 

The billboards lined the road on the way to the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in California.

“These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @OlympiaOhanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr,” Ohanian wrote on social media. 

Williams was overwhelmed by the love, writing back, “Literally am crying. This is so sweet. I love you.”  

A series of billboards from Alex Ohanian spelled out a sweet message to his wife, tennis great Serena Williams.
Baby Olympia was part of the messaging.
The first three billboards read "Greatest Momma of All Time."
Williams said the billboards made her cry.
Two billboard gifts is a coincidence and three is a trend, so we’ll have to see whether other celebrities piles on to the signage madness. 

