Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are reportedly taking time apart after two years of dating.

Sources connected to both the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul and the rapper have said the pair decided to take a break after a rough patch, both TMZ and E! News reported.

“Kylie and Travis aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship but are taking space apart,” a source reportedly told E! News. “It’s not a firm split. They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month.”

“They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music,” E! News reported.

The two have been dating since 2017. Their daughter, Stormi Webster, was born in February 2018.

The two will continue to share parenting of Stormi and will keep her as their “number 1 priority,” TMZ reported.

Neither Jenner nor Scott have confirmed the break. However, TMZ pointed out that Jenner had appeared at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding without Scott, and he hadn’t been featured on her Instagram since September.