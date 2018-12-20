Travis Scott Says He'll Propose To Kylie Jenner Very Soon: 'She’s That One'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have left fans thirstier for news of their marital status than for a Kardashian bikini pic, so the “Astroworld” rapper is finally putting the rumors to rest.

The couple, who welcomed a daughter together in February, consistently refer to each other as “hubby” and “wifey” on Instagram, confusing the hell out of everybody ― including Jenner’s own sister Kim Kardashian West, who revealed that even she didn’t know if they were engaged or not.

Advertisement

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner sit courtside at the 2018 NBA Playoffs in May. Ronald Martinez via Getty Images

Scott graces the January cover of Rolling Stone, and in an accompanying interview, he recounts his whirlwind romance with Jenner and reveals he hasn’t popped the question quite yet.

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” he told the magazine.

The couple first met at Coachella in 2017 and began dating soon after. The rapper says his connection to Jenner, whom he describes as the “coolest motherfucker of all time,” initially came as a surprise.

“We was just two kids, fucking around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding,” he explained. “We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

Advertisement

Scott believes the public severely misunderstands his future wife, saying they bonded over Tim Burton and Wes Anderson films and that she doesn’t need to live in front of the cameras.

“You’d think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. ‘Maybe she’s into all the photos, or worried about this and that.’ And then you realize motherfuckers is normal as possible,” he said. “I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this shit.”

The Houston-born rapper went onto explain that he and Jenner connect on a spiritual level, which he says factored into their decision to have a child together.

“We both believe in God,” Scott added. “We felt like, ‘This is something special.’ And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy.”

Advertisement

Should wedding bells ring for the duo, the extended KarJenner family is now at peace after Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West launched a feud against Scott’s frequent collaborator Drake.

“That’s family,” he said of the Yeezy designer. “You don’t wanna desert your bro. Everybody go through shit. He still a dope musician.”