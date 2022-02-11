Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed the name of their newest little one.

The reality star and the rapper, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, welcomed a son on Feb. 2.

Advertisement

Jenner revealed in an Instagram story on Friday that the two had named their baby boy Wolf Webster. The story simply read “Wolf Webster” in all caps and included a gray heart emoji.

Jenner and the “Goosebumps” singer also share a daughter, Stormi Webster, who is 4 years old.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" on Aug. 27, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images

Jenner and Scott previously revealed that they were expecting their second child last September in an emotional Instagram video.

They did not disclose the baby’s gender or due date at the time, leading to rampant speculation over whether or not Jenner had actually given birth over the past few weeks.

Advertisement

The Kylie Cosmetics founder surprised fans by confirming her second pregnancy at all, as she had previously waited until after the birth of her first child, Stormi, to confirm reports.