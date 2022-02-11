Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed the name of their newest little one.
The reality star and the rapper, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, welcomed a son on Feb. 2.
Jenner revealed in an Instagram story on Friday that the two had named their baby boy Wolf Webster. The story simply read “Wolf Webster” in all caps and included a gray heart emoji.
Jenner and the “Goosebumps” singer also share a daughter, Stormi Webster, who is 4 years old.
Jenner and Scott previously revealed that they were expecting their second child last September in an emotional Instagram video.
They did not disclose the baby’s gender or due date at the time, leading to rampant speculation over whether or not Jenner had actually given birth over the past few weeks.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder surprised fans by confirming her second pregnancy at all, as she had previously waited until after the birth of her first child, Stormi, to confirm reports.
On Monday, Jenner shared a photo of Wolf on Instagram with his birth date, Feb. 2, which is just one day after Stormi’s birthday. Fans guessed that the baby’s name was “Angel” because several close family members and friends left comments like “angel baby” and angel emojis under the post.