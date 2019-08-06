In today’s edition of “Things Rich People Do,” Travis Scott covered the floor of Kylie Jenner’s house with rose petals in a surprise display for her 22nd birthday.

On Monday, the lip kit mogul posted footage of the floral bonanza on her Instagram videos. She flashed a letter to the camera from Scott that read, “Happy birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”

Jenner’s actual birthday is on August 10.

Scott and Jenner’s daughter Stormi can be seen playing amid the flowers. Nothing screams decadence more than a toddler, unaware of her immense wealth, playing with thousands of dollars worth of rose petals.

Fans of the KarJenner clan know that Scott frequently gives his girlfriend over-the-top gifts.

When Jenner gave birth to Stormi in 2018, Scott reportedly gifted her a black Ferrari LaFerrari (the cost of the vehicle starts at $1.4 million) and, later that year, gave her a vintage Rolls-Royce for her 21st birthday. Prior to spontaneously buying Jenner an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch earlier this year ― customized with diamonds that cost more than $50,000 ― Scott held nothing back on Valentine’s Day with a dreamy display of heart-shaped structures made entirely of roses.

While the rest of us are just hoping our partner will surprise us with some Seamless, Jenner’s got diamonds, roses and several different cars. Oh, to be obscenely rich.