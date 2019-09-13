Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Say Sex Life Has Gotten Better Since They Had A Baby

In case you were wondering about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s sex life, it’s going very well.

The pair are featured in the fall 2019 issue of Playboy with some racy shots both together and apart. The youngest of the KarJenner clan is seen headless on the front cover, clad in a red bra and matching panties.

Inside, Scott interviews Jenner about life, their respective careers and more. During one particularly saccharine exchange, Scott asks why Jenner thinks their relationship works.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger,” Jenner replied.

Aw, young love.

Scott responded to that answer by saying, “A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience.”

Jenner, who the magazine tells us was laughing, says she feels “like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.”

Well, there you have it. The wealthy couple in their 20s, who share 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, say they’re still having great sex. What a delight for them!