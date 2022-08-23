Kylie Jenner Slams Troll Who Made Fun of Her Lips

Kylie Jenner clapped back at a troll who mocked her over the appearance of her lips in a recent viral video.

On Sunday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a TikTok with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

The pair sported black tops and lips that appeared oversized as Ciara’s “Favorite” played in the background.

Trolls quickly swooped into Jenner’s comments section to criticize the women’s looks in the clip.

Mocking the duo’s lips, one person wrote in the comments section, “The lips, please,” alongside grimacing, sweating and skull emojis.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder didn’t hesitate to fire off a reply, writing: “It’s the filter, but go off,” People reported.

Jenner opened up about using lip fillers during an episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” that aired in May 2015.