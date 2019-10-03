Amid reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split, the cosmetics mogul was seen out with old boyfriend Tyga.
E! reported that the Tuesday night wee-hours California get-together wasn’t as “salacious as this might sound.” Jenner and Tyga, who broke up in 2017, met during what began as a girls night out for Jenner, according to the entertainment website.
Sources told E! that Tyga merely invited Jenner and her companions to hang out with mutual friends at the Sunset Marquis, a hotel in West Hollywood. The site also has a recording studio, where Tyga was reportedly working. HuffPost has reached out to Jenner’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner, for comment.
But Twitter, as Twitter is wont to do, reacted.
