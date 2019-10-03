Amid reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split, the cosmetics mogul was seen out with old boyfriend Tyga.

E! reported that the Tuesday night wee-hours California get-together wasn’t as “salacious as this might sound.” Jenner and Tyga, who broke up in 2017, met during what began as a girls night out for Jenner, according to the entertainment website.

Sources told E! that Tyga merely invited Jenner and her companions to hang out with mutual friends at the Sunset Marquis, a hotel in West Hollywood. The site also has a recording studio, where Tyga was reportedly working. HuffPost has reached out to Jenner’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner, for comment.

But Twitter, as Twitter is wont to do, reacted.

Kylie Jenner leaving Travis to go back to Tyga pic.twitter.com/5D5WhczTik — sabina (@sabinasort) October 2, 2019

y’all really think Kris Jenner isn’t behind this whole Tyga, Kylie, Travis stuff? pic.twitter.com/hjtmmC1w5r — amer | ⚡️ (@GrandeRockwell) October 3, 2019

Kris Jenner after finding out Kylie and Travis broke up and Kylie was spotted at Tyga’s studio pic.twitter.com/FcVCaUQdc8 — sabina (@sabinasort) October 2, 2019

The two greatest comebacks I’ve seen



1) 2017 Barcelona 6 - 1 PSG



2) 2019 Tyga #kyliejenner#uefachampionsleague — Swag King Cole (@un24deCorona) October 3, 2019

Kylie Jenner linked up with Tyga at 2 am right after breaking up with Travis Scott. That shit is wild.

pic.twitter.com/x0Vc60ffxy — Naijaboy (@Ejoke21) October 3, 2019

Tyga after hearing about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott breaking up

pic.twitter.com/JOqcrTc9Hr — NC 👑🎃 (@NewCuIture) October 3, 2019

Tmz: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott decide to take a Break in their relationship.



Tyga:pic.twitter.com/NaLPBeLoe7 — AY (@aygummo) October 3, 2019

Kylie Jenner seen with Tyga a day after her and Travis split? pic.twitter.com/dLf44rjhlS — HandsomeDevilOfDaLeaf🍃 (@SheLovesRachii) October 3, 2019

Tyga on his way to go looking for Kylie Jenner and comfort her pic.twitter.com/LpSJV1VA5S — ETHAN (@TheRealMusiji) October 3, 2019

Judge: you still have to serve 2 years



6ix9ine: you know about Kylie Jenner and Tyga? pic.twitter.com/Evhg35r3WR — Kev (@realkevinhall) October 3, 2019

Donato Sardella via Getty Images Tyga and Kylie Jenner, pictured in 2016, were quite the pair a few years back.