Somewhere, Kris Jenner is celebrating her 10 percent cut, because Kylie “self-made” Jenner has finally done it.

The 21-year-old lip kit mogul, reality TV star, and mother of Stormi Webster is now the world’s youngest self-made billionaire ever, according to a recent Forbes report.

She nabbed the title from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was the previous holder of the major milestone at 23.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told the magazine. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

She attributed the success of her business to her millions of followers and “power of social media.”

“I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything,” Jenner said.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20.

In August 2018, Forbes reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was on track for the goal as she’d amassed $900 million dollars since launching the brand three years ago.

Some people took issue with the magazine’s “self-made” title, considering that Jenner comes from a family of both wealth and privilege.

The Kardashians also have a successful TV show — watched by millions and on for over a decade — that provides a welcome audience for Jenner’s products.

Still, the young billionaire continues to double down on claims she’s self-made.

The reality star recently told Paper magazine that she “really spent every last dime that I had starting” Kylie Cosmetics after her parents “cut her off at the age of 15.”

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” the reality star said.