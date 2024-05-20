Kylie Kelce Delivers Emotional Speech At Cabrini University’s Final Graduation Ceremony

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, appeared at Pennsylvania’s Cabrini University this weekend to deliver a commencement speech to the school’s final graduating class before it closes its doors for good.
The Cabrini University alum, who graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and played women’s field hockey, made a number of quips about her husband and his increasingly famous family ― which includes brother Travis Kelce ― in her remarks.
“My husband, Jason Kelce, is known for giving some pretty earth-shattering speeches,” she told the crowd after joking that they’d failed to secure a “Top 5 Kelce” for the speech. “He did not help me in writing my words today, so you can go ahead and lower those expectations.”
She went on to recall her unusual path to attending Cabrini University as a transfer student from Montgomery County Community College.
“I soon became the 21-year-old freshman transfer,” she said. “Switching my major and transferring schools are the prime example of figuring out as you go ... and inevitable uncertainty probably won’t end after college.”
View Kylie Kelce’s Cabrini University commencement speech below (her remarks begin around the 42:23 mark)
“Everyone’s first question after graduation is what’s next. ‘I don’t know’ can be an honest and sufficient answer,” she added. “The truth is that no one has their lives completely figured out, and if someone tells you otherwise, they are lying.”
Elsewhere in her speech, Kylie Kelce alluded to her and Jason’s three young daughters ― Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray and Bennett Llewellyn ― while joking that the couple were “winging it” when it comes to parenting.
“I’m not trying to ruin the mirage that is parenting, but I really want you to understand that with determination and with potentially a little unjustified confidence, you can get through the times of uncertainty,” she said. “The more concise way to say that is to fake it till you make it.”
Last year, it was announced that Cabrini University, a private Catholic university in Radnor Township, would close at the end of the 2024 school year after 67 years in operation. The university’s property is being sold to nearby Villanova University.
Kylie Kelce’s speech took an emotional turn as she alluded to the sale, noting: “In the next few months, as the sign at the front entrance no longer reads Cabrini and a new school moves in, know that your home still exists.”