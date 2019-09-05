Rising country singer Kylie Rae Harris was killed in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico on Wednesday night.
The 30-year-old singer was scheduled to play in Taos on Thursday night, but died in the crash, along with another driver, a 16-year-old girl. A third driver survived the crash, according to The Associated Press.
Harris’ publicist confirmed the death to Billboard.com:
We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night. We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time.
Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.
Harris is survived by a 6-year-old daughter, to whom she dedicated her last single, “Twenty Years From Now.”
Originally from Wylie, Texas, Harris grew up wanting a country music career from an early age, even writing her first song at the age of 14, according to SavingCountryMusic.com.
Harris’ last known statement was a tweet she posted Wednesday afternoon.