New 'Star Wars' Trailer Leaks Possible Spoiler, And Some Fans Are Pissed

The newest trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was posted Tuesday on Facebook and may reveal more about the film than some fans want to know.

In the clip, which can be seen below, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) tells Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) that he has long had an influence in his life.

“My boy, I have been every voice you have ever heard inside your head,” the emperor says as his voice switches between Palpatine, Supreme Leader Snoke (voiced by Andy Serkis) and Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones).

ScreenRant notes that the new trailer “establishes a link between Palpatine and at least one of the new sequel trilogy characters, helping tie the entire saga together.”

Although ScreenRant thinks this is a positive development, some fans weren’t happy to find this out by watching a trailer instead of the actual movie.

One fan griped that the “Star Wars” producers are usually good at keeping secrets and didn’t understand this reveal.

“The movie promoting has been so good and mysterious so far, and now, a couple days before the release they just go nuts?” the fan said.

Others took to Twitter to complain.

@jjabrams Can I ask why do trailers give away huge spoilers. The final trailer they have released for Star Wars episode 9 Rise of Skywalker. It has revealed that Palpatine was Snoke all along. I would have liked to wait till the film came out to find that out. — gordon j hotcchkiss (@gordonhotchkiss) December 12, 2019

I'm appalled Star Wars released a trailer with an ENORMOUS spoiler — Josh Elliott (@TheGreatJoshby) December 12, 2019