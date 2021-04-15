Kyra Sedgwick Pushed The Panic Button In Tom Cruise's House

Tom Cruise had a panic button in his house and Kyra Sedgwick pushed it.
We’re not sure which fact is more intriguing. But in every way Sedgwick’s anecdote about a party at the matinee idol’s home doesn’t disappoint. (Watch the video below.)
The “Call Your Mother” actor recalled on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Wednesday that she and husband Kevin Bacon were invited to Cruise’s home in the early 1990s. The then-pregnant Sedgwick had appeared with Cruise in “Born on the Fourth of July” and Bacon had been working with Cruise on “A Few Good Men.”
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore (also in “A Few Good Men”) were there. So was “A Few Good Men” director Rob Reiner and, of course, Cruise’s then-wife, Nicole Kidman.
But something else caught Sedgwick’s attention.
“It was one of those nights that I often don’t get invited to, and so there was this, like, fireplace mantel and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantel. A little button. I was like, ‘Oh, what is that little button?’” Sedgwick said. “So I pressed the little button because I just thought maybe something interesting will happen. Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous.”
“I was like, ‘Oh, nothing happened that doesn’t seem right,’” she continued. “So I tapped Tom on the shoulder, who was in the middle of a story, and I said, ‘I pressed this button down here.’ And he was like, ‘You pressed that button?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I pressed that button.’ And he goes, ‘That’s the panic button.’”
At least five police cars arrived, the film screening was stopped, the cops talked to the host, and Sedgwick’s reentry into Cruise’s orbit became a mission impossible.
“I didn’t get invited back,” she said.