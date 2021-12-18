Kyrie Irving Enters Health And Safety Protocols After Return To The Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has entered the NBA’s coronavirus-related health and safety protocols immediately following his return to the team.

The team announced on Saturday that Irving and forward Kevin Durant have joined seven other players currently in protocols, the Associated Press reported.

The Nets had just announced on Friday its decision to have Irving re-join the team for games and practices he’s eligible to participate in.

The organization had previously decided against having Irving on the team because of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. New York City’s vaccine mandate prohibits Irving from playing home games or practicing in public venues.

It is not immediately clear whether Irving entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Saturday due to testing positive for the coronavirus.

He could have entered the protocols by either returning a positive COVID-19 test, returning an inconclusive test or from having close contact with someone who has tested positive, according to the New York Daily News.

Players can leave protocols after they have isolated for 10 days or return more than one negative test result in a specified period of time, the New York Times reported.

The Nets did not immediately return a request for comment.

The following statement has been released by General Manager Sean Marks: pic.twitter.com/DAldOYe4nj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 18, 2021

The Nets had initially announced in October that Irving would not play with the team until he could be a full participant. But the organization reversed its decision in Friday’s statement announcing Irving’s return.

“We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols,” read the statement released by the team’s general manager Sean Marks.