Entertainment

Kyrie Irving Trolled With Video Game 'Unvaccinated Mode'

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" spoof of the vaccine-refusing Brooklyn Nets star is “rated ‘M’ for maybe you should have just gotten vaccinated.”
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

The Brooklyn Nets’ benched guard Kyrie Irving has gotten his very own (spoof) video game mode.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” mocked Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ― which has cost the star player half of his $35 million salary — with a mock “unvaccinated mode” on “NBA 2K22.”

“See how many consecutive hours your player can binge on Netflix before being asked, ‘Are you still watching?’” the narrator asks in the video that aired Tuesday.

The game is “rated ‘M’ for maybe you should have just gotten vaccinated,” the voiceover cracks.

Watch the video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

CoronavirusCOVID-19Stephen Colbertbrooklyn netskyrie irving