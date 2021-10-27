Kyrie Irving Trolled With Video Game 'Unvaccinated Mode'

The Brooklyn Nets’ benched guard Kyrie Irving has gotten his very own (spoof) video game mode.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” mocked Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ― which has cost the star player half of his $35 million salary — with a mock “unvaccinated mode” on “NBA 2K22.”

“See how many consecutive hours your player can binge on Netflix before being asked, ‘Are you still watching?’” the narrator asks in the video that aired Tuesday.

The game is “rated ‘M’ for maybe you should have just gotten vaccinated,” the voiceover cracks.