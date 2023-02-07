NBA Star Kyrie Irving Deletes Apology For Sharing Antisemitic Film

NBA star Kyrie Irving deleted an apology he posted to Instagram after he promoted a film filled with conspiracy theories and antisemitism.

Irving, who was just traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks, told reporters on Tuesday that he deleted his apology because he deletes “things all the time.”

Advertisement

The Nets suspended the point guard in November for eight games after he shared the antisemitic video, which was filled with misinformation and hateful tropes about Jewish people as well as claims that the Holocaust didn’t happen.

Irving also lost his sponsorship deal with Nike and later apologized for sharing the film.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” he wrote in the since-removed Instagram post.

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions,” he said, referring to the name of God.

That post is now gone. Yahoo Sports’ Ben Rohrbach first noted on Jan. 20 that the apology had been removed from Irving’s Instagram. It was noticed again Tuesday by The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Advertisement

Irving was asked about his deleted apology by a reporter on Tuesday.

“I delete a lot of things on my Instagram,” Irving said. “I’ve had thing that have happened before in my life, probably not as drastic as that moment, which led to a lot of confusion and uncertainty about what I meant and what I stand for.”