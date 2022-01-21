Kyrie Irving Fined $25,000 By NBA For Cursing At Fan During Game

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been hit with a fine for cursing at a fan during a game in Cleveland this week.

The NBA fined the guard $25,000 on Thursday for the incident during Monday night’s game, which the Nets lost 114-107 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Advertisement

Video posted on social media showed fans heckling Irving during the second quarter. “Kyrie, you need LeBron?” one fan yelled, referring to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

“Got y’all a championship and motherfuckers still ungrateful,” Irving can be heard responding.

Irving played alongside James in 2016, when they helped the Cavaliers win the NBA championship.

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Brandon Goodwin on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. via Associated Press

Irving has returned to the Nets after the team last month reversed its decision to ban him from playing with the team because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Advertisement

Irving still isn’t allowed to play home games or practice in New York City public venues due to city vaccine mandates. The home game ban is costing him about half of his $35 million salary.

Irving told reporters on Monday night that he won’t reconsider his vaccine refusal, even though a knee injury has sidelined teammate Kevin Durant.