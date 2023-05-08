What's Hot

'Star Wars' Has Always Fat-Shamed — But Things Finally Seem To Be Changing

Kat Abu Savagely Imagines Fox News Writers Room After A Mass Shooting

Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Add Their First Son To The Family Roster

Baseball Announcer Says Racial Slur On Air And Punishment Comes Down

At Least 22 Dead After Tourist Boat Capsizes In India's Kerala

Striking Writers Shut Down Production On 'Severance,' 'Stranger Things'

Jordan Neely's Family Releases First Statement On Subway Chokehold Death

17-Year-Old Dies Buried Under 'Several Feet' Of Sand After North Carolina Dune Collapse

This Type Of Cutting Board Can Decrease Your Risk Of Getting Sick

Joe Vogel Is Running To Be The Second Gen Z Member Of Congress

King Charles Guest-Stars On 'American Idol' And That's A Tough Act To Follow

Raccoon Falls Through Classroom Ceiling At Texas High School

PoliticsArizonakyrsten sinema

Kyrsten Sinema On Election Denialism: 'Both Political Parties Are Twisting Stories'

Both political parties are not actually twisting the facts about elections, but Sinema's courting Republican voters ahead of her likely reelection bid.
Arthur Delaney

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) blames the media and “both political parties” for voters’ lack of trust in elections.

Sinema, who recently left the Democratic Party and is now an independent, said Sunday that all Americans need to “do the work” to make sure they have accurate information about the world around them.

“Because unfortunately, what’s happening in our public discourse is members of both political parties are twisting stories to create their own narratives,” Sinema said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

Contrary to Sinema’s suggestion that election denialism is bipartisan, members of the Republican Party have done far more than Democrats to sow distrust in voting systems and election results.

Former President Donald Trump, in fact, has made false claims about the supposedly “rigged” 2020 election the centerpiece of his campaign for the Republican nomination in 2024.

If Sinema decides to run for reelection ― she hasn’t formally announced her plans yet ― she would need Republican votes in order to prevail in a likely three-way race for her Senate seat. So her false assessment of the public discourse around elections may reflect an effort on her part not to alienate her coalition.

Arizona has seen some of the country’s most extreme election denialist politics. Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, for instance, still maintains that she actually won in November.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who is challenging Sinema as a Democrat, called the senator’s answer pathetic.

“We have election officials in Arizona that have been stalked and suffering from PTSD and this is her answer,” Gallego said on Twitter. “When in doubt Sinema always resorts to a noun, a verb and both sides as an answer.”

Asked by CBS News’ Margaret Brennan why election denialism has so taken hold in Arizona, Sinema again blamed both sides.

“One of the unfortunate things that’s happening in Arizona, and we see this in other parts of the country as well, is that the two political parties have gotten more and more extreme,” she said. “They’re going towards the fringes because that’s where the money is, and that’s where the attention is, and that’s where the likes on Twitter are, and that’s where you get the clicks and the accolades.”

Sinema spoke only in generalities, offering no examples of Republican or Democratic extremism. Instead, she described herself as someone who can work with both parties, noting she has been a key member of bipartisan negotiations on gun control, infrastructure, and reforming the Electoral Count Act.

“I hope that that demonstrates to Arizona and to America that our system works better when we put down the partisanship, when we seek to find the common ground,” Sinema said.

Go To Homepage
Arthur Delaney - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community