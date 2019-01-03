Kyrsten Sinema Makes History As First Openly Bisexual Person Sworn In To Senate

Kyrsten Sinema checked off a couple of firsts as she was sworn in as a senator on Thursday morning.

The Democrat from Arizona became the first openly bisexual person in the Senate, and she’s Arizona’s first female senator. She is also the second openly LGBT person to assume office in the chamber, after Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.). Sinema defeated Republican Martha McSally in the November midterms to replace retired GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.

Sinema is no stranger to making history: In 2013 she became the country’s first openly bisexual member of Congress, serving in the House for six years. The newly minted senator was sworn in alongside Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Newly-elected senators, including former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, are sworn into Congress by Vice President Mike Pence. https://t.co/fBg4gwrQf2



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/ddfsk7bjG4 pic.twitter.com/ylZgDK4pXA — ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2019

Aside from her historic swearing-in, Sinema looked very chic, arriving in a pink faux-fur-trimmed coat with a polka-dotted pink purse, then sporting a gray faux fur stole for the ceremony. Twitter, of course, took notice.

“Kyrsten Sinema serving Elle Woods as she joins the Senate today is an energy we very much need to carry on through 2019,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said her outfit was “an image for the ages,” tweeting, “So loved watching Kyrsten Sinema sworn in as Senator in totally fashion forward outfit with tight skirt, dour men around her looking completely flummoxed, like they’re in some strange new world they don’t understand. So true, and so deeply satisfying.”

Scroll below to see more reactions from Twitter users.

.@kyrstensinema sporting a pink ensemble today for her first day as a United States Senator pic.twitter.com/41dnAkAjAn — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 3, 2019

Kyrsten Sinema serving Elle Woods as she joins the Senate today is an energy we very much need to carry on through 2019. — Michelle Obama's Thigh High Glitter Boots (@rshuffandstuff) January 3, 2019

can we talk about the incredibly weaponized femininity Kyrsten Sinema is bringing to the party for her swearing in — Constance Grady (@constancegrady) January 3, 2019

excited to transition into a kyrsten sinema look book account this year pic.twitter.com/BkB5Zl1RHc — sen. christen gillibrand (d-ny) ✨ (@chris_higgins_) January 3, 2019

Kyrsten Sinema looks amazing today. I’m so happy and proud of her. The first elected woman to represent Arizona in the U.S. Senate! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fbq8DuHZOq — Steven Keams (@stevenkeams) January 3, 2019