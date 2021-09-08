Quick-change artist Léa Kyle deftly moved on with the show after an apparent wardrobe malfunction stalled her semifinal act on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday. (Watch it below.)

Kyle, a 25-year-old from France, had earned a Golden Buzzer to the live rounds on her stunning “AGT” debut in June.

But her latest performance came with a hitch. About 25 seconds in, her skirt briefly refused to come off. Kyle has seamlessly mades clothes appear to fly onto her and disintegrate, so the gaffe came as a surprise. But with the swipe of an umbrella, the skirt vanished and she powered through to earn praise from judge Simon Cowell. He called it a “million-dollar performance,” Billboard reported.

Kyle has been one of the more popular contestants on NBC’s talent show, and had received nearly three times more YouTube views than the next closest performer on Tuesday.